Seoul shares trim earlier losses late Tue. morning amid rate woes

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier losses late Tuesday morning, with investors weighing the prospect of further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and an economic slowdown.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.88 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,571.03 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI bucked overnight gains on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also climbed 0.28 percent.

This week, investors are awaiting the release of the Fed's Beige Book and commentary from Fed officials as there might be at least one more rate hike by the U.S. central bank to tame inflation.

Institutions sold a net 469 billion won (US$356 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and individuals' stock purchases valued at 498 billion won.

In Seoul, most top-cap shares traded lower.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.6 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.8 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. dropped 1.9 percent, its affiliate Kia Corp. shed 2 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Co. was down 1.1 percent.

Hyundai and Kia declined on news that the two carmakers were not included in the list of 16 electric vehicles that qualify for the U.S. federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives up to $7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that Hyundai and Kia could lose ground in the U.S. market, as they produce EVs at domestic plants for export to the U.S.

In response to the inflation law, Hyundai Motor Group announced in May last year it will invest $5.54 billion to build an EV and car battery manufacturing plant in Georgia as part of its electrification push.

The group is building a 300,000-unit-a-year EV and battery plant in Georgia, with a goal to begin production in the first half of 2025.

Among gainers, No. 1 cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. rose 2.3 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.7 percent, and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. was up 2.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,318.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session's close.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

