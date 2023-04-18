The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



--------------------

(LEAD) Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to eradicate drug crimes, saying what's "most shocking" is the wide distribution of drugs to teenagers.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, saying drug crimes have been on the increase, with the number of drug offenders expected to surpass 20,000 for the first time this year.



--------------------

S. Korea urges 'extraordinary responsibility' from UNSC over N. Korea's nuclear provocations

NEW YORK -- South Korea's top envoy at the United Nations called Monday on permanent members of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) to take "extraordinary responsibility" to curb North Korea's nuclear provocations.

Addressing a session of the council, Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook stressed that Pyongyang is the "first and only case" that has flouted the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) regime and openly developed nuclear weapons and delivery systems.



--------------------

(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope to begin military service

SEOUL -- J-Hope of the K-pop supergroup BTS will enter military service Tuesday to become the second member of the group to do so, sources in the music industry said.

The sources said the 29-year-old will begin five weeks' basic training at an Army boot camp in Gangwon Province.



--------------------

BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has set a Guinness world record for the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday.

The band's official YouTube channel surpassed 30 billion views Monday last week, outstripping the channel of Justin Bieber, YG Entertainment said.



--------------------

About 100 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds

JEJU, South Korea -- Nearly 100 flights were grounded on the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, for the island.



--------------------

U.S.-S. Korea relations remain 'good,' review under way on validity of leaked U.S. intelligence: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- The United States' relationship with South Korea remains very good, a Pentagon spokesperson said Monday, amid what she called an ongoing review to check the authenticity of leaked classified documents that suggest the possible wiretapping of South Korea's presidential office by U.S. intelligence services.

Sabrina Singh, principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, also highlighted U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea.



--------------------

(END)