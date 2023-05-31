Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #missile launch

N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military

06:47 May 31, 2023

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired what it claims to be a "space launch vehicle" southward on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, after it unveiled its plan for the launch earlier this week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without elaborating and pending further analysis.

The North notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11 despite international criticism that it would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any launch using ballistic missile technology.

The rocket launch marks the North's first such provocation since it fired what it claimed to be a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on April 13.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK