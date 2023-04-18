S. Korea, Peru sign aviation pact

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Peru on Tuesday signed a formal aviation accord, paving the way for an increase in bilateral travel and trade, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The agreement was signed by Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's second vice foreign minister, and his Peruvian counterpart, Ignacio Higueras, in Seoul.

The ministry said it expects the pact to serve as a basis for the expansion of people-to-people exchange and trade, and for our airlines to enter the South American aviation market in the future as well.



view larger image South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (R) and his Peruvian counterpart, Ignacio Higueras, pose for a photo after exchanging signed copies of the South Korea-Peru aviation agreement at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

