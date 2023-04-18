Go to Contents
POSCO Holdings Q1 operating profit down 69.6 pct to 700 bln won

17:06 April 18, 2023

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Tuesday estimated its first-quarter operating earnings at 700 billion won (US$530.9 million), down 69.6 percent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 8.9 percent to 19.39 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The operating profit was 20.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
