(LEAD) POSCO Holdings Q1 operating profit down 70 pct on increased costs

17:31 April 18, 2023

(ATTN: RECAST headline, lead and throughout; ADDS image)

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating income is estimated at 700 billion won (US$531 million), down 69.6 percent from a year earlier, on increased costs.

Sales decreased 8.9 percent on-year to 19.39 trillion won. The steelmaker did not reveal net earnings.

The operating profit was 20.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

view larger image The corporate logo of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

