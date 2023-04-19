SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 19.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon orders suspension of auctions for homes of rental scam victims (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Tears of blood in every home; poverty became the target in housing rental scam (Kookmin Daily)

-- 2,083 homes in rental scam presumed to be put up for auction (Donga Ilbo)

-- Auctions for homes of rental scam victims stop (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to upgrade cooperation against N.K. cyberthreats (Segye Times)

-- Tragedy for young rental scam victims; gov't comes up with 1st emergency measure in 9 months (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't stops all auction procedures related to housing rental scam (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel to tackle inflation (Hankyoreh)

-- Auctions for homes of rental scam victims stop (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Apple launches high-yield savings account; Big Tech invades finance industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Pfizer logs sales of 132 tln won last year; Celltrion 2 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Georgia governor says IRA hurts Korea Inc. (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- US strips Hyundai, Kia EVs of eligibility for tax credits (Korea Herald)

-- President vows to root out crimes related to illegal drugs (Korea Times)

