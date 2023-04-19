N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instructed officials to make preparations to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite as planned, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

Kim made the remarks during an on-site inspection to the North's space development agency a day earlier, as Pyongyang has vowed to complete preparations of the launch of a military spy satellite by the end of this month, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the visit, Kim stressed the importance of space development as a "core" factor for the North to advance to a global powerhouse in areas like the economy, science and technology.

The KCNA said that Kim highlighted the planned launch and operation of the reconnaissance satellite as a "priority" in the face of worrying security circumstances, such as moves to strengthen the alliance between South Korea and the United States.

In December last year, North Korea released black-and-white photos of Seoul and a port in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of the capital, which it said were shot from its "test-piece satellite."

Earlier this month, the North highlighted the 10th founding anniversary of the National Aerospace Development Administration, the state agency in charge of developing satellites.

