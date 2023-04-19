World IT Show kicks off in Seoul

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- This year's World IT Show kicked off Wednesday in Seoul to showcase up-to-date telecommunications and ICT services and products.

Under the slogan "Changing our life, K-Digital," the WIS 2023 will run through Friday at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

More than 460 companies at home and abroad will participate in the show's 15th edition, with some 100,000 professionals in the ICT industry, the ministry said.

The show will feature specialized exhibitions of various IT products and services and business matchmaking programs, with industry outlook conferences.



