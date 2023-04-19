Girl group Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' enters Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty's first single "Cupid" stayed in the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week.

According to the major U.S. music chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" rose to No. 60 this week, up from No. 85 a week ago.

The quartet debuted on the Hot 100 chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November.

It broke the record previously set by NewJeans when it first arrived on the chart with "Ditto," six months after its debut.

The catchy pop song also rose to a new peak at 13th place on the Billboard Global 200, remaining on the chart that ranks best-performing songs globally, for five weeks in a row.



view larger image New K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty performs during a press conference in Seoul on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

