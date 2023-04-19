Bus drivers in Changwon go on strike

CHANGWON, South Korea, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Unionized bus drivers in the southeastern city of Changwon went on strike Wednesday demanding higher pay and an extension of the retirement age.

The council of labor unions of nine companies started the walkout at around 5 a.m. after wage negotiations with management failed.



view larger image Passengers board a temporary bus in Changwon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 19, 2023, as unionized bus drivers in the city went on strike, demanding higher pay and an extension of the retirement age. (Yonhap)

The nine companies operate 724 buses, about 95 percent of all city buses in the industrial city, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The workers demanded a 7.4 percent increase in their wages, an extension of the retirement age to 65 and other compensations.

The two sides agreed on a 3.5 percent pay hike but failed to resolve other issues after 14 hours of talks mediated by the city's Regional Labor Relations Commission.

To minimize commuter inconvenience, the city government immediately implemented emergency measures.

During the strike, the government plans to deploy 142 chartered buses and 10 public buses for free and put 800 taxis on bus routes at cheaper rates.

