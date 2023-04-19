The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



--------------------

(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has said South Korea could provide aid beyond humanitarian or financial support if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack against civilians, according to an interview published Wednesday.

Yoon made the remark in the interview with Reuters ahead of an upcoming state visit to the United States, signaling a shift in Seoul's policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine in its war with Russia.



--------------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Pyongyang has completed building its first military spy satellite and ordered final preparations to launch the satellite as planned, the North's state media reported Wednesday, in a move that is expected to further heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim made the remarks during an on-site inspection to the North's space development agency a day earlier, as Pyongyang has vowed to complete preparations of the launch of a military spy satellite by the end of this month, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



--------------------

S. Korea to beef up inspection into seafood imports amid Fukushima concerns

SEOUL -- South Korea will conduct a special inspection into the marking of country of origin for imported seafood products on concerns over Japan's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled nuclear power plant, the oceans ministry said Wednesday.

The two-month intensive inspection in cooperation with the Coast Guard will begin next month to check if importers, distributors and retailers properly mark the origin of major seafood items coming from overseas, such as scallops, sea bream and sea squirts, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



--------------------

European Chips Act to create new biz opportunities for S. Korean firms: industry ministry

SEOUL -- The envisioned Chips Act by the European Union can create new business opportunities for South Korean materials, parts and equipment makers in the semiconductor industry, though it is expected to intensify global competition, Seoul's industry ministry said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, EU member nations agreed to pass the Chips Act, a US$47.2 billion plan that provides aid for corporate investment in chipmaking facilities to boost Europe's production of semiconductors to 20 percent out of the world's total from the current 9 percent.



--------------------

Bus drivers in Changwon go on strike

CHANGWON, South Korea-- Unionized bus drivers in the southeastern city of Changwon went on strike Wednesday demanding higher pay and an extension of the retirement age.

The council of labor unions of nine companies started the walkout at around 5 a.m. after wage negotiations with management failed.



--------------------

Listed firms' market cap rises about 14 pct in Q1

SEOUL -- The market value of listed firms in South Korea swelled nearly 14 percent in the first quarter of 2023, with Samsung Electronics Co. retaining its top-cap status, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.

The market capitalization of 2,558 companies listed on the country's main and secondary bourses came to 2,291 trillion won (US$1.74 trillion) as of end-March, up 13.9 percent, or 280 trillion won, from three months earlier, according to the data from the Korea CXO Institute.



--------------------

Korean political drama 'Queenmaker' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart

SEOUL -- Netflix's political drama series "Queenmaker" ranked No. 1 on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.

Premiered on April 14, the new Korean-language series was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of April 10-16 with 15.87 million viewing hours.

