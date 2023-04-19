Hyundai, Kia's Europe sales rise 4.7 pct in Q1

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined vehicle sales in Europe rose 4.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

In the January-March period, Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 282,193 vehicles in Europe, up from 269,543 units a year earlier. But their combined market share fell to 8.7 percent in the European passenger car market from 9.8 percent during the same period, the companies said, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

The two South Korean carmakers posted a 21 percent on-year decline in electric vehicle sales at 33,831 units in Europe in the first quarter, the ACEA data showed.

