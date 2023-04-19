Top executives of more than 100 S. Korean firms to accompany Yoon on upcoming U.S. visit: FKI

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- More than 100 South Korean companies, including top conglomerates like Samsung and SK, will form a business delegation to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his upcoming state visit to the United States next week, a major Korean business lobby said Wednesday.

The 122-member delegation will travel to Washington to support what will be the first state visit to the country by a South Korean president in 12 years and help promote the economic relationship between the two nations, the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said in a release.

Yoon is scheduled to make a state visit to the U.S. and hold a summit with President Joe Biden on April 26.

The delegation consists of 19 large enterprises, 85 small and medium-sized companies, 14 business organizations, and four public entities, all of which were selected after two rounds of reviews on their performances and prospects in trade and investment with the U.S., the FKI said.

Business tycoons representing South Korea's four major enterprises -- Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Euisun Chung of Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin -- will join the delegation.

The companies, the majority of which are engaged in high-tech industries, like semiconductors, aerospace, defense, energy, bio and mobility, plan to make efforts to advance cooperation in such fields between the two countries during their U.S. visit, the FKI said.

The delegation will also attend a forum to be jointly hosted by the FKI and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a business roundtable to discuss economic cooperation and investment, among other sessions, according to the FKI.



view larger image Yoon-Biden summit In this file photo, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a photo during their summit at a hotel in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13, 2022. Yoon and Biden warned the two countries will respond with "overwhelming force using all available means" should North Korea use nuclear weapons. (Yonhap)

