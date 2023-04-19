The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers discuss N. Korean threats, alliance

SEOUL -- South Korea's top general and a visiting U.S. admiral agreed Wednesday to strengthen deterrence and realize an "alliance in action," the former's office said, as the allies are stepping up coordination to counter North Korean threats.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, met in Seoul amid tensions heightened by the North's recent weapons tests, including that of a purported solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last week.



(LEAD) S. Korea to support investments of 600 bln won via deregulation

(ATTN: UPDATES with finance minister's quotes in last 2 paras)

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to pave the way for private businesses' investments of 600 billion won (US$455 million) by reducing regulations, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The plan, the fourth of its kind, will help local firms go ahead with 55 projects, including the construction of a pharmaceutical firm's production line, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Yoon vows to defend freedom, democracy from 'swindlers'

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Wednesday to defend freedom and democracy from "swindlers" as he marked the anniversary of a 1960 pro-democracy civil uprising that led to the ouster of South Korea's first President Rhee Syng-man.

In an address on the 63rd anniversary of the "April 19 Revolution," Yoon offered his condolences to the families of the students and civilians killed in the uprising and promised to remember and pass on their deeds to future generations.



DP official at center of 'cash envelope' campaign scandal questioned again

SEOUL -- Prosecutors questioned a key suspect in the "cash envelope" campaign scandal rocking the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) for the second time this week Wednesday, grilling him about how he collected money and whether former DP Chairman Song Young-gil knew about it.

The scandal centers on allegations that envelopes containing cash totaling 94 million won (US$71,700) were handed out to party members, including some 10-20 lawmakers, to help Song's election as party leader ahead of the party's national convention in May 2021.



(LEAD) Hyundai Mobis aims to win US$1 bln in Chinese orders this year

(ATTN: UPDATES with details in 6th and last paras)

SEOUL -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's leading auto parts maker, said Wednesday it is targeting to win US$1 billion worth of orders in China this year, with the focus on high-end components for electric vehicles.

Hyundai Mobis achieved $900 million worth of auto parts orders in the world's biggest automobile market last year.

S. Korea reports 2 more local mpox infections

SEOUL -- South Korea confirmed two more cases of mpox Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 18, health authorities said.

The two patients are South Korean nationals, who are residing in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, respectively, and have not recently traveled abroad, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



PPP, gov't discussing measures to provide financial support to rental scam victims

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the government are in talks to come up with measures to help victims of a massive home rental scam, including putting in government money to help victims buy those homes or giving them the priority purchase right, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

The move comes after three victims took their own lives in recent months after losing rental deposits in a scam in the western city of Incheon, highlighting the dismal situation the victims are under and sending the government scrambling for remedies.



