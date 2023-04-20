SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 20.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon hints at providing lethal weapons to Ukraine; 'one-way' diplomacy accelerates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon hints at possibility of offering weapons to Ukraine (Kookmin Daily)

-- Day after gov't halts property auctions, 11 homes in rental scam put up for sale (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon mentions possibility of providing military aid to Ukraine (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon hints at possibility of weapons aid to Ukraine (Segye Times)

-- With ecosystem for electricity collapsed, experts say price hike can't be postponed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon hints at providing weapons to Ukraine in case of 'massacres' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon hints at offering weapons to Ukraine; Russia warns against involvement in war (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon hints at supplying weapons to Ukraine for first time; Russia takes umbrage (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon says 'difficult to insist only on humanitarian support to Ukraine in case of massacres' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon to take largest business delegation to U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Russia warns Korea against arming Ukraine (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- North Korea begins countdown to first spy satellite launch (Korea Herald)

-- Seoul's new stance on Ukraine war may affect inter-Korean relations (Korea Times)

(END)