(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 20)

Hideous housing fraud

Government must rush to relieve penniless victims



"I'm sorry, Mom… but please send me 20,000 won ($15)."

That's the message left by a victim of a home rental scam before committing suicide recently.

The man in his 20s was so squeezed that he couldn't even pay for water and gas. His wallet contained only 2,000 won. Two other young people facing the same predicament have taken their own lives.

These three were the casualties of a rental scam masterminded by a 60-something known as the "Building King" who is now in jail. Led by the Building King, a group of fraudsters bought 2,700 flats with bank loans, swelled their prices by conspiring with brokers and leased the mortgaged homes at higher prices, raking in 12.5 billion won.

The fraudsters were unable to repay their bank loans as housing prices plunged amid the prolonged property market slump. Some 690 homes have been auctioned off. Little money is left after the homes are sold at auctions and bank loans are paid off. Tenants are evicted from their rented homes, unable to retrieve their deposit money. It was this dire situation that drove the victims to take their own lives. About 2,000 more homes will be auctioned off to repay the bank loans their owners used to buy them.

Behind all this is a unique home rental system prevalent in Korea. Known as "jeonse," tenants do not pay monthly rent in this leasing scheme, but provide landlords with a deposit, called key money, worth at least half or more of the property's value. Landlords keep the returns from their investment and repay the lump sum when the tenancy is renewed or terminated after two years.

Jeonse spread widely as a form of private financing, as Korea's rapid industrialization in the 1970s relocated farmers to cities. It was difficult for working-class families to borrow from banks, and interest rates were nearly 20 percent per annum then. The system had some positive sides for cash-short landlords and homeless tenants. A half-century later, various side effects occurred, such as deposit money exceeding home prices amid the sagging property market ― and the ongoing housing fraud.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of such tenants gathered to mourn the dead and launch a national organization to deal with the "social disaster." They called on the government to present fundamental solutions. We agree. The fraud was possible due to the collaboration of many groups ― swindlers, amoral real estate agents, cursory property appraisers and risk-blind lenders. On top of them were financial supervisors and property market overseers, who should have clogged the loopholes of the loose rental system, which cannot stand without trust among all parties involved.

It would be unfair to say the government has done nothing. After the first signs appeared five months ago, it lowered the lending rate for crunched tenants and provided temporary dwellings for evictees. However, the new bank loans were beyond the reach of most tenants due to strict terms and the alternative homes were too small and far away.

Moments before the launch of the tenants' association, the government belatedly asked lenders to put off auctions for a few months. But it was a step to earn time and prevent further tragedy. The policymakers must find ways to return deposits to tenants by, for instance, having state financiers buy these homes and turn them into public leases.

In the long term, the government needs to rebuild the home lease system by phasing out jeonse and shifting to monthly rentals. In the longer term, the establishment must make a society where homes are not something that must be had by all means, but places in which to live. In a country like Korea with a limited amount of land and a dense population, hard workers, not property owners and speculators, should flourish. Policymakers, who resort to a housing boom whenever the economy slumps, creating property bubbles, must think again. Rent has not become synonymous with vested interests for no reason.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was right to order the put-off of auctions Tuesday. He must do more.

If Yoon can solve, or begin to solve, the two skyrocketing costs ― housing and education ― many social ills will disappear. More young Koreans will also marry and bear and rear children then.

