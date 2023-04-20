April 21



1965 -- South Korea and Gambia establish diplomatic relations.



1978 -- A Korean passenger jet makes an emergency landing on a frozen lake, 400 kilometers south of Murmansk, Russia, after it is shot at by a Soviet aircraft. The Korean Air Lines Flight 902 violated Soviet airspace and failed to respond to Soviet interceptors. Two passengers were killed and the 107 survivors were rescued by Soviet helicopters.



1984 -- South Korea and Qatar forge an economic accord.



2009 -- South and North Korea hold their first dialogue in more than a year to discuss a troubled joint industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong, where a South Korean worker had been held for about a month. The employee of Hyundai Asan Corp. was accused of criticizing the North's political system and trying to incite a local female worker to defect to the South.



2018 -- North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, as well as dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, days ahead of leader Kim Jong-un's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

2021 -- South Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery lose their second lawsuit against the Japanese government. The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the case brought by 20 plaintiffs, including surviving victims forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese soldiers during World War II, citing sovereign immunity, a legal doctrine that allows a state to be immune from a civil suit in foreign courts.

