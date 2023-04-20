Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy group Astro, died Thursday in an apparent suicide. He was 25.

"Astro's Moonbin has suddenly left us to become a star in the sky," Fantagio, the band's agency, announced on the group's official online fan cafe, without mentioning the cause of his death. "All of the other Astro members, his colleague artists, and employees at Fantagio are deeply mourning him with great grief and shock."

The agency added that Moonbin's death is all the more sorrowful because they know how much he loved and thought of his fans.

Debuting in 2016 as a member of the sextet, Moonbin was an active dancer and vocalist for the group, known for their hit songs "Crazy Sexy Cool," "Baby" and "Confession."



view larger image Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy group Astro, is seen in this photo provided by its agency, Fantagio. He died at age 25 in an apparent suicide on April 20, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In September 2020, he launched the band's first unit, Moonbin & Sanha, with his bandmate Sanha. The unit released its third EP, "Incense," in January.

Moonbin's younger sister is Moon Sua, a member of the girl group Billlie.

The funeral home for Moonbin has been set up at Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul. Fantagio said the funeral will be held as quietly as possible, with only his bereaved family members, friends and colleagues from the agency attending.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)