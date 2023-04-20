Video of Korean War heroes to be aired in Times Square

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A video honoring notable U.S. and South Korean veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War will be aired in New York's Times Square this week, the veterans ministry said Thursday, as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance.

The 30-second video will be shown periodically on two electronic billboards at Times Square starting at 12 a.m. Thursday (local time) through May 3, as President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to travel to Washington next week for a state visit.

American war heroes to be featured in the video include Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who served as the commander of the U.N. forces that fought with the South; Air Force Col. Dean Elmer Hess, who helped airlift around 1,000 war orphans in Seoul to safety; Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.; and Korean American Army Col. Kim Young-oak.

It will also honor two U.S. father-son pairs -- Gen. James Alward Van Fleet, commander of the 8th Army from 1951-53, and his son Air Force Capt. James Alward Van Fleet Jr., who went missing after a bombing mission, as well as military chaplain William Earn Shaw and his son Navy Lt. William Hamilton Shaw, who died during a mission in Seoul.

The South Korean war heroes to be featured are Gen. Paik Sun-yup, commander of the 1st Division, and Air Force Gen. Kim Doo-man, the armed service's first pilot to achieve 100 sorties, as well as Army Col. Kim Dong-seok and Marine Corps Col. Park Jung-mo, who both took part in operations to retake Seoul.

The war heroes were chosen jointly by the ministry and the ROK/US Combined Forces Command. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, the South's official name.



view larger image This image, provided by the veterans ministry on April 20, 2023, shows Korean War heroes to be featured in a video to be aired in New York's Times Square through May 3. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)