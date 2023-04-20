(LEAD) Video of Korean War heroes begins airing in Times Square

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with video's airing; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A video honoring notable U.S. and South Korean veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War started airing in New York's Times Square on Thursday, the veterans ministry said, as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance.
The 30-second video will be shown periodically on two electronic billboards at Times Square through May 3, as President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to travel to Washington next week for a state visit.
American war heroes featured in the video include Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who served as the commander of the U.N. forces that fought with the South; Air Force Col. Dean Elmer Hess, who helped airlift around 1,000 war orphans in Seoul to safety; Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.; and Korean American Army Col. Kim Young-oak.
It also honors two U.S. father-son pairs -- Gen. James Alward Van Fleet, commander of the 8th Army from 1951-53, and his son Air Force Capt. James Alward Van Fleet Jr., who went missing after a bombing mission, as well as military chaplain William Earn Shaw and his son Navy Lt. William Hamilton Shaw, who died during a mission in Seoul.
The South Korean war heroes featured are Gen. Paik Sun-yup, commander of the 1st Division, and Air Force Gen. Kim Doo-man, the armed service's first pilot to achieve 100 sorties, as well as Army Col. Kim Dong-seok and Marine Corps Col. Park Jung-mo, who both took part in operations to retake Seoul.
The war heroes were chosen jointly by the ministry and the ROK/US Combined Forces Command. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, the South's official name.
