S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 10,000 for the third straight day Thursday amid eased virus curbs aimed at regaining pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 14,094 cases, including 22 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,039,863 the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections fell to 4,946 cases Monday after staying above 10,000 for the previous six days through Sunday. The daily caseload bounced back to over 10,000 on Tuesday.

The country added nine COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,401. The number of critically ill patients came to 136, up from 135 the previous day, the KDCA said.

South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven next month as the next step in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.



view larger image This file photo taken March 29, 2023, shows a medical worker at a COVID-19 testing center in central Seoul as virus curbs are eased. (Yonhap)

