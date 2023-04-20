S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, after their discovery at a former battle site in 2020, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The ministry's excavation team recovered the remains of Lee Seung-ok in the southern county of Chilgok, 215 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in November 2020, and confirmed his identity based on a DNA analysis using a sample from his nephew. Lee held the rank equivalent to the current sergeant during the war.

Born in the southwestern city of Jeongeup, 217 km south of Seoul, in 1932, Lee joined the Army in July 1949. He died in action during a fierce battle in Chilgok in August 1950 at the age of 18.

The government plans to hold a ceremony marking his return at a home of his bereaved family in Seoul on Thursday.

South Korea has so far identified the remains of 208 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.



view larger image This undated photo, provided by the defense ministry on April 20, 2023, shows the remains of Lee Seung-ok, who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, discovered at a former battle site in the southern county of Chilgok, 215 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

