S. Korea to invest 28 billion won by 2026 in fine chemicals tech development

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government will earmark 28 billion won (US$21.09 million) over the next four years to support corporate development of fine chemicals for the semiconductor, display and secondary battery fields, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The government will choose companies this year that will take part in the project to develop high value-added fine chemical materials used in manufacturing semiconductors, batteries and display products, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Materials and technologies under the planned support include photoresist used for chips manufacturing, adhesive technologies for foldable display items and manufacturing technologies to ensure the stability of larger-sized batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, it added.

The project is part of the government's push to better support and advance the fine chemical industry that supplies raw and processed materials to key sectors.



view larger image This file photo taken Feb. 9, 2022, shows an official demonstrating photoresist equipment during a semiconductor exhibition in Seoul. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)