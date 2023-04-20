White House announces details on Yoon's state visit to U.S. next week

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The White House on Wednesday announced detailed plans on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next week, which it said will highlight the two countries' "ironclad" alliance.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to host Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee for the state visit, which includes a state dinner Wednesday, the White House said in a media advisory. The visit comes as Seoul and Washington mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance.

"It will underscore the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, one that has grown far beyond the Korean Peninsula, and is now a force for good in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," it said.

"The leaders will discuss a shared vision of a strong and deeply integrated U.S.-ROK alliance that maintains peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," it added.

On Tuesday evening, Yoon and Biden and the first ladies will visit the Korean War Memorial in the U.S. capital. The following day, Wednesday, the presidents plan to hold a bilateral summit in the Oval Office, which will be followed by a joint press conference and a state dinner.



view larger image This file photo, taken Nov. 13, 2022, shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden holding a bilateral summit at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. (Yonhap)



(END)