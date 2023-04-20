Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Thursday that any decision on whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia will depend on Moscow.

President Yoon Suk Yeol signaled a shift in South Korea's policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine in an interview with Reuters published the previous day, saying it might be difficult to insist only on humanitarian or financial assistance if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack on civilians.

The Kremlin warned that supplying military aid to Ukraine would mean Seoul becoming involved in the conflict to a certain extent.

"The president's words were a common sense and principled response," a senior presidential official told reporters. "The Russian authorities are commenting on something that isn't happening, but we can think of it in reverse, that what we do in the future will depend on Russia."



view larger image The presidential office in Seoul (Yonhap)

