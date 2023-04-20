DP floor leader urges Yoon to retract remarks suggesting possibility of military aid to Ukraine

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) urged President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday to immediately retract his remarks suggesting the possibility of South Korea providing non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Yoon signaled a shift in South Korea's policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine in an interview with Reuters published the previous day. He said it might be difficult to insist only on humanitarian or financial assistance if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack on civilians.

"This is a significant issue directly related to national security. The president cannot unilaterally make a decision without consent from the National Assembly," Rep. Park Hong-geun, the DP's floor leader, said during a party meeting.

Park stressed the Constitution requires the government to win parliamentary consent on important issues, such as treaties, which are related to national security or put significant financial burdens on the public, and overseas troop deployments.

"The Democratic Party can never accept the government's unilateral decision that would bring about serious threats to the national interest and security," he said.

Park voiced concern that South Korean businesses would be dealt a blow if military aid to Ukraine begins. What Yoon should have said ahead of his visit to the United States was to adhere to the principle of no military aid to Ukraine, he said.

Russia has bristled at Yoon's remarks.

The Kremlin said providing military aid to Ukraine would mean "Seoul becoming involved in the conflict to a certain extent," while Russia's foreign ministry said the country will consider any weapons supplies to Ukraine as "an openly hostile anti-Russian move."



view larger image Main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Hong-keun speaks during a policy coordinating meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

