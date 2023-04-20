S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has detected signs of North Korea trying to attract investment from Chinese businesses in a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.

The ministry's remark came amid a media report that the North has sent photos of facilities and sample products made at the Kaesong Industrial Complex to businessmen in the border areas with China in a bid to lure Chinese investment and business opportunities.

"As intelligence related to participation of companies from a third-party country in the factory zone has been detected, we are looking into it with relevant institutions," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity, without elaborating.



view larger image This file photo, taken March 13, 2023, shows the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a joint industrial park in the North's border city of Kaesong. (Yonhap)

Seoul has repeatedly warned the North against using the industrial park without permission and vowed to hold the North accountable for infringing the property rights of South Korean companies even if it takes time.

Stressing that the joint industrial park is an "asset" of the South Korean government and businesses, the official made clear that the government will take "all possible measures" on the legal issue of unauthorized use.

South Korea shut down the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the namesake border city, once a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation, in February 2016 in response to the North's nuclear and long-range missile tests.

But recent media reports here, as well as photos and videos carried by Pyongyang's state media, indicated that the North has resumed partial operation of the facilities and is using assets, such as buses, left by South Korean companies.

Meanwhile, the official said the government is closely monitoring the North's potential launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, as there is a possibility the North may press ahead with it "soon."

On Wednesday, the North's state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un ordered officials to prepare for the launch as planned. The North earlier said it will complete preparations for the satellite launch by April.

