S. Korea reports 2 more mpox infections

14:57 April 20, 2023

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed two more cases of mpox Thursday, bringing the country's total to 20, health authorities said.

The two patients are South Korean nationals, who are residing in Gyeonggi Province and North Chungcheong Province, respectively, and have not recently traveled abroad, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and West Africa, and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.

South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.

But the recent 15 infections that began April 8 were locally transmitted with no recent overseas travel history.

view larger image This file photo, provided by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Aug. 17, 2022, shows the mpox virus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo, provided by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Aug. 17, 2022, shows the mpox virus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

