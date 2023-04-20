Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung gets suspended prison term for refusing breathalyzer test

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Shin Hye-sung, a member of the long-running idol boy group Shinhwa, was given a suspended prison sentence Thursday for refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

Last October, the 44-year-old singer, whose real name is Jung Pil-kyo, was arrested while sleeping in another person's vehicle parked on a street in Seoul's Songpa Ward.

He was indicted for illegal use of a vehicle and refusing to comply with a sobriety test.

Police had initially accused Shin of car theft, but concluded that he was driving the car without the intention of theft, believing, under the influence of alcohol, that it was his own car.

The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced Shin to a six-month prison term, suspended for a year.

Hiding his face under a baseball cap, Shin said "I am sorry" outside of the court following the ruling.

Shin was previously investigated in 2007 for a drunk driving offense.

The six-member Shinhwa debuted in 1998 as one of the first boy bands formed by SM Entertainment and emerged as one of the top-rung K-pop acts in the early 2000s with a series of hit songs, including "Hey, Come On!" and "Wild Eyes."



view larger image Shin Hye-sung attends a ruling at Seoul Eastern District Court on April 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

