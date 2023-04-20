Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Comedian Suh Se-won died at a hospital in Cambodia on Thursday, diplomatic sources said. He was 67.

Suh died while under treatment at a hospital in Phnom Penh, the sources said.

Further details were not immediately available, including the cause of his death.

Suh was a popular comedian in the 1980s and 1990s, but has been out of the public limelight since footage of him beating his wife, Suh Chung-hee, was released in 2014.

The two divorced after 32 years of marriage in 2015, and Suh Se-won remarried a traditional instrument player the following year.

view larger image Comedian Suh Suh-won is seen in this Yonhap file photo. He died at a hospital in Cambodia on April 20, 2023, at the age of 67. (Yonhap)

