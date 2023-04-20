Top general visits U.S. Forces Korea's anti-missile base

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top general visited the U.S. Forces Korea's anti-missile unit in a southern county Thursday, Seoul's military said, as the allies seek to boost readiness against Pyongyang's military threats.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the visit to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery base in Seongju, 214 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to be briefed on its air defense operations, according to the JCS.

It marked the first time for South Korea's JCS chairman to make a public visit to the base.

During the visit, Kim called on troops to maintain an "impenetrable" defense posture against "any deceptive and surprise missile threats" from the enemy, while describing the U.S. soldiers there as the alliance's "driving force," the JCS said.

Earlier in the day, Kim made an on-site visit to the Navy Special Warfare Flotilla's training at an unspecified location and visited the Air Force's Air Combat Command in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

At the Air Force unit, Kim inspected the ongoing Korea Flying Training combined drills with the United States that began Monday. The exercise, which runs through April 28, mobilizes around 110 aircraft from both sides.

The visits come amid concerns over recent weapons testing by Pyongyang, including the launch of a purported solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last week.



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum (C) visits the U.S. military's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery unit in Seongju, 214 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 20, 2023, in this photo provided by the JCS.

