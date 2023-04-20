(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with ministry's summoning of top Chinese envoy to Seoul; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry summoned the top Chinese envoy to South Korea on Thursday to lodge a complaint over Beijing's "rude" criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent comments on Taiwan

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, said earlier in the day that Beijing would not allow others to meddle by word, in reference to Yoon's media interview the previous day in which he expressed opposition to any change in the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force. Wang called on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy, saying the Taiwan issue is solely a matter of China's own affairs.



view larger image This Nov. 15. 2022, file photo shows Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming (R). (Yonhap)

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin called in Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming in the evening and pointed out the spokesperson's "rude" remarks amount to a "serious diplomatic discourtesy," the ministry said in a message to reporters.

Chang also urged China to make efforts to prevent the incident from causing any unnecessary disruption that could undermine the development of bilateral relations, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry issued a statement strongly denouncing Wang's comments.

"In response to our leader's mention of the universal principle that we oppose the change of the status quo by force, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made an unspeakable statement," the ministry said.

"The spokesperson's remarks must be pointed out as a serious diplomatic discourtesy that calls into question China's national integrity," the ministry said.



view larger image In this file photo, Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry, responds to reporters' questions during a regular press briefing at the ministry building in Seoul on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the interview with Reuters published Wednesday, Yoon said the tensions over Taiwan, which China claims as its own, have been intensifying because of the attempts to change the status quo by force and that he stands by the international community opposing such a change.

Yoon also said the Taiwan issue is much like the issue of North Korea and a global one.

Beijing refuted Yoon's claim and insisted the Taiwan issue is a completely different matter, as Taiwan is not a sovereign state like the two Koreas.

Wang called on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy under the spirit of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying solving the Taiwan issue is solely a matter of China's own affairs.

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)