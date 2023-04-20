Yoon calls for immediate action against climate crisis

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the international community Thursday to take active and immediate steps to counter the climate crisis, his office said.

Yoon issued the call while virtually participating in the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) held by U.S. President Joe Biden.

"President Yoon said the climate crisis has now become a universal language and stressed that MEF member states should take the lead in taking more active and immediate climate action," the presidential office said.

Yoon reaffirmed South Korea's pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030, saying the government will increase the share of carbon-free energy sources and step up technological innovations, such as carbon capture, use and storage, to reach that goal.

Yoon also vowed to actively participate in international efforts to overcome the climate crisis by increasing the supply of zero-emission vehicles, transitioning to green shipping, sharing forest recovery experiences and expanding green official development assistance.

The MEF was launched in 2009 and brings together some 20 nations mostly from the Group of 20 economies, including South Korea, Japan, China, the European Union, Britain, France and the U.S.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on April 18, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)