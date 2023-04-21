SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- China, Russia enraged, call on S. Korea not to intervene, do hostile action (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Caught in middle of U.S., China, Russia dispute, S. Korea precariously walking on tight rope (Kookmin Daily)
-- Half-baked measures with no clear funding plan to help out rental fraud victims (Donga Ilbo)
-- Rental fraud victims to get rights to buy homes being auctioned, get low-interest loans (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'While no nuclear weapons will be deployed in South Korea, U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea should be further strengthened' (Segye Times)
-- Moon Jae-in's nuclear phase-out policy caused KEPCO to lose 26 trillion won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rental fraud victims cry for help nationwide, including hundreds in Busan, Guri (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President's comments provoke Russia, China, raising tensions on Korean Peninsula (Hankyoreh)
-- 'It depends on Russia'; Yoon's office snaps back (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Businesses moving out of capital area to get deduction in corporate tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean won's value declines further despite weak dollar (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 20 trillion won to be invested in EV battery manufacturing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Biden to discuss extended deterrence, economic security (Korea Herald)
-- Ukraine welcomes S. Korea's gesture of possible arms support (Korea Times)
(END)