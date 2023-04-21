(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 21)

Flexible budget spending

Excessive belt tightening hurts economy during slump



A year ago, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team lamented the country's fiscal condition after examining it. "The shed is empty," they said.

The right-wing leader accused his left-of-center predecessor, Moon Jae-in, of causing the government's debt to swell by implementing populist policies. He then stressed the need for belt-tightening measures by applying strict fiscal rules.

Yoon recently repeated his calls to pass a related law, criticizing Moon once again.

The chief executive did not say how he intends to keep his campaign promise of forking out 50 trillion won ($38 billion) from the state coffers to help COVID-19-hit businesses. The money came from the excess tax revenue of 53 trillion won ― a result of Moon's bold stimulus spending during the pandemic.

Many fiscal experts, both in Korea and abroad, say Moon should have spent far more. They cite Korea's low level of public debt, which hovers below 60 percent of its GDP, compared to more than 100 percent in many developed countries. Korea had far greater financial resources than other nations, but coped with Covid-19 too passively, fiscal doves say in unison.

Still, few can deny the need for a fiscal rule. About 100 countries have fiscal rules in various forms. Korea and Turkey are the only two member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that currently do not have one.

Korea's public debt is now increasing at one of the fastest rates worldwide. Moreover, its demographic crisis, marked by a low birthrate and rapidly-aging population, requires deep pockets for the future.

However, as the excess tax revenue anecdote shows, stringency should neither be the cure-all nor the only tool in fiscal operation. Cambridge University professor Chang Ha-joon says that belt-tightening in difficult economic times is a foolish thing. Now is such a time. The International Monetary Fund revised down Korea's 2023 growth rate forecast four times in a row, while upping its projection of global economic growth. Korea's current-account balance has been mired in a deficit amid faltering exports.

Worse yet, the Yoon administration has adopted a policy of tax cuts for the rich. It offered huge tax benefits for semiconductor companies to help them compete in global markets. However, Koreans have a hard time recalling the last time Samsung Electronics and SK hynix invested in local plants and hired employees here on a big scale. Instead, the chipmakers moved their factories to America and were discriminated against by the U.S. government. Yet, helping strategic industries is excusable compared to cutting property taxes to boost the economy by stirring up a real estate boom.

The tax revenue loss in January and February has reached 15 billion won, the largest ever for the first two months of a year. The combination of fiscal austerity and a tax deficit leads to either more debt to finance essential spending or tightened purse strings. Many young Koreans are now undergoing extreme difficulties, partly evidenced by the massive housing lease fraud phenomenon. The government should be able to rescue victims by guaranteeing the return of their deposits by implementing bold fiscal initiatives. Yoon says tightening the belt helps future generations. If youngsters in the current generation languish, will their children flourish?

The president said he would place fiscal focus on beefing up defense and establishing the rule of law by, for instance, enhancing the crackdown on drug crimes. Aside from the problem of abandoning the peace dividend, Yoon is going veering too far from his campaign pledge to prioritize the public's livelihood. He must help poor people directly. Why does this government stick to non-existent trickle-down effects instead of seeking trickle-up effects by helping the underprivileged class? They would spend any subsidies right away, increasing consumption and paying more in taxes.

The government's fiscal rule calls for capping the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product, and 2 percent if the debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 60 percent. It is a copy of the old European Union figures, which require updating.

Above all, Yoon must break away from ideological and binary thinking of small government vs. big government or stringent conservatives vs. free-spending liberals.

That is another form of populism ― to rally his conservative support base.

