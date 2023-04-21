(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 21)

Don't distort the president's comments



President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks in an interview with the foreign press on Wednesday raised controversy at home and abroad. In that interview with Reuters, he made comments suggestive of weapons support for Ukraine with strings attached, but Russia reacted very sensitively.

First of all, the president made the remarks with several conditions attached. After being asked if South Korea would supply Ukraine with weapons, Yoon said that his government might not be able to stick with humanitarian or financial help alone should Russia launch massive attacks on civilians, commit an unpardonable massacre or violate international laws seriously. That's nothing but a manifestation of the principle with strings attached.

The presidential office said it was a careful answer with conditions attached and that it does not mean a change in the government's position. South Korea has provided humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion in 2022 but has maintained its principle against supplying combat weapons to Ukraine.

Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung urged the president to reconsider "the decision," as "military support to troubled regions constitutes an act damaging the national interest." The opposition party's checks on the government could be needed, but Lee went overboard by twisting Yoon's remarks. Russia's foreign ministry and the Kremlin regarded Yoon's comment as "an intention to intervene in the war" and "a reflection of hostilities against Russia." Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, threatened "an eye for an eye" in a social media post, wondering what if Russia's latest weapons are delivered to North Korea.

We cannot empathize with Russia's reaction. It was Russia that shook international peace through the invasion, and it was Russia that gladly sided with North Korea after its nuclear and missile provocations. We wonder if Russia can threaten South Korea under such circumstances.

President Yoon's remarks are an expression of sympathy with the international society's request for a role compatible with the 10th largest economy. Given the need for Korea-Russia relations, it will not be easy for the government to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The presidential office said Korea's support for Ukraine will not be discussed in the Korea-U.S. summit in Washington next week. Given the repercussions of the U.S. government spying on its ally, however, President Yoon must be careful not to trigger unnecessary controversy by using unrestrained language. We also hope the government first seeks national consensus on sensitive issues.

