S. Korea finds solutions to 320 cases of export hurdles

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday it has addressed 320 cases of export hurdles as part of its efforts to boost struggling outbound shipments.

The announcement came two months after South Korea officially launched what it calls a "one-stop" export support team under the Ministry of Economy and Finance to offer solutions to exporters' issues.

Issues related to logistics, customs, finance and marketing accounted for around 60 percent of the 402 cases of export-related difficulties filed with the support team, the ministry said. Among them, 82 cases remain unresolved.

Under the program, the government provides information on marketing, finance and logistics policies to exporters in cooperation with relevant organizations.

South Korea's exports, meanwhile, fell for the sixth consecutive month in March due to weak global demand for semiconductors, with the country suffering a trade deficit for 13 months in a row.

