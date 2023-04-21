(LEAD) Russian fishing boat catches fire off Ulsan, 4 missing

(ATTN: ADDS military's rescue efforts in last 2 paras)

ULSAN, South Korea, April 21 (Yonhap) -- A Russian fishing boat carrying 25 people caught fire off the southeastern coastal city of Ulsan early Friday, leaving four of them missing, Coast Guard officials said.

The 769-ton vessel was carrying 100 tons of seafood in waters off Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, toward Russia when the fire broke out at 12:43 a.m., the officials said. All crew members were Russian.

After receiving a distress call, the Coast Guard sent rescue ships to the scene, but four crew members went missing.

The other 21 were rescued, 19 of them without any injuries. Two sustained minor injuries.

To support the nighttime rescue efforts, South Korea's military said it dispatched an Aegis-equipped destroyer, a patrol vessel and a transport aircraft to drop flares.

With aid from Navy ships and a maritime patrol plane, authorities are continuing efforts to search for the four missing people and put out the fire.



view larger image An operation is under way to put out a fire on a Russian fishing ship on April 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the Coast Guard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image This photo provided by the Coast Guard shows rescued Russians on April 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

