(2nd LD) Fire on Russian fishing boat off Ulsan leaves 4 dead

ULSAN, South Korea, April 21 (Yonhap) -- A Russian fishing boat carrying 25 people caught fire off the southeastern coastal city of Ulsan early Friday, claiming four lives, Coast Guard officials said.

The 769-ton vessel carrying 100 tons of seafood in waters off Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was heading toward Russia when the fire broke out at 12:43 a.m., authorities said. All crew members were Russian.

After receiving a distress call, the Coast Guard sent rescue ships to the scene and saved 21 sailors, with 19 of them uninjured and two sustaining minor injuries.

Four were later found dead inside the ship after the flame was extinguished at around 1:40 p.m., according to officials.

To support the nighttime rescue efforts, South Korea's military dispatched an Aegis-equipped destroyer, a patrol vessel and a transport aircraft to drop flares.



An operation is under way to put out a fire on a Russian fishing ship in waters off Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 21, 2023.

Rescued Russian sailors in waters off Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 21, 2023.

