Yoon orders swift steps to protect Koreans in war-torn Sudan

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday ordered swift measures to protect South Korean nationals in war-torn Sudan, including the dispatch of military transport aircraft, his spokesperson said.

Yoon was briefed by the presidential National Security Office that fighting in Khartoum between the military and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces could intensify, according to Lee Do-woon.

"Do your best for the safety of our overseas nationals under all circumstances," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Yoon also ordered the foreign and defense ministries to take swift measures, including the dispatch of military transport aircraft.

The National Security Office held an emergency response meeting involving relevant ministries and decided to launch a 24-hour interagency response system while closely monitoring the situation on the ground.



