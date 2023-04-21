Hyundai E&C Q1 net income down 17.8 pct to 150.5 bln won

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 150.5 billion won (US$113.2 million), down 17.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 173.5 billion won, up 1.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 45.5 percent to 6.03 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 100.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

