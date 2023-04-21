(4th LD) S. Korean military aircraft leaves to evacuate nationals in war-torn Sudan

(ATTN: ADDS foreign minister's phone talks in paras 5-6)

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean military aircraft departed Friday to evacuate its nationals in war-torn Sudan, the defense ministry said, as the fighting between rival forces in the African nation intensified.

The C-130J transport plane, carrying some 50 personnel, including security and medical staff, left for Djibouti at 4:53 p.m., as the airport in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum is currently closed.

As of Tuesday, the total number of South Koreans in Sudan stood at 25.

"While our transport aircraft and troops plan to be on standby in a U.S. military base in Djibouti and watch the situation, they will prioritize supporting the evacuation," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held phone talks with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss ways to cooperate in carrying out the evacuation plan in Sudan, according to Park's office.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations on information sharing and other possible assistance to help South Korea evacuate its people to a safe place.

Earlier in the day, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered swift measures to protect South Koreans in the country, including the dispatch of military aircraft.

Seoul's foreign ministry also said it has decided to raise the travel alert for Sudan to Level 4, the highest in the government's four-tier travel advisory system.

Clashes between Sudan's military and a rival paramiltiary force erupted last Saturday, resulting in nearly 200 deaths, according to media reports.



