Summary of inter-Korean news this week

16:00 April 21, 2023

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex

SEOUL -- South Korea has detected signs of North Korea trying to attract investment from Chinese businesses in a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.

The ministry's remark came amid a media report that the North has sent photos of facilities and sample products made at the Kaesong Industrial Complex to businessmen in the border areas with China in a bid to lure Chinese investment and business opportunities.

------------
S. Korea again warns N. Korea over its unauthorized use of Kaesong complex

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry warned North Korea again Tuesday against its unauthorized operation of a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North, saying it will take necessary measures even if it takes time.

The ministry's call came amid a media report that the North has resumed the operation of some 30 factories at the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North's namesake border city without permit.
