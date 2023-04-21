Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said Friday the possibility of North Korea launching a "high-intensity" provocation ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the United States cannot be ruled out.

Speculations remain high that the North may soon launch a military spy satellite, following a series of weapons tests, including the launch of what it claimed to be a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.

"While continuing nuclear threats and provocations, the North has not been responding to routine inter-Korean calls," Kwon said, referring to the North's refusal to answer daily calls through the cross-border liaison line and the military hotline for two weeks.

"In particular, the possibility of North Korea's high-intensity provocation cannot be ruled out ahead of events like the South Korea-U.S. summit."

Yoon is scheduled to pay a state visit to the U.S. from April 24-29 to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

Kwon also instructed ministry officials to thoroughly prepare for the possibility of the North returning to dialogue in accordance with changes in geopolitical circumstances.



view larger image In this file photo, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se speaks at a press conference at the government complex building in Seoul on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

