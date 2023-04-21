Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korean Bond Yields on April 21, 2023

16:34 April 21, 2023

Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)

1-year TB 3.218 3.234 -1.6

2-year TB None None None

3-year TB 3.267 3.334 -6.7

10-year TB None None None

2-year MSB 3.286 3.344 -5.8

3-year CB (AA-) None None None

91-day CD 3.490 3.470 +2.0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK