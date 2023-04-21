The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(2nd LD) S. Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals in war-torn Sudan

SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to dispatch a military transport aircraft and troops to evacuate its nationals in war-torn Sudan, the defense ministry said Friday, amid intensifying fighting between rival forces in the African nation.

It plans to send a C-130J transport aircraft, as well as some 50 military personnel, including security and medical staff. The plane is expected to depart later in the day, according to an informed source.

As of Tuesday, the total number of South Koreans in Sudan stood at 25.



(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 2nd day on Tesla, recession worries

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower for a second straight day Friday, with some blue-chip battery shares tumbling, weighed down by a sharp fall in Tesla Inc. and U.S. data signaling a slowing economy. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 18.71 points, or 0.73 percent, to finish at 2,544.40. Trading volume was high at 958.5 million shares worth 12.4 trillion won (US$9.32 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 641 to 244.



Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said Friday the possibility of North Korea launching a "high-intensity" provocation ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the United States cannot be ruled out.

Speculations remain high that the North may soon launch a military spy satellite, following a series of weapons tests, including the launch of what it claimed to be a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.



S. Korea, Japan to hold more talks on export 'white list' reinstatement next week

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan will hold another face-to-face meeting in Tokyo next week to discuss their policy measures on exports of strategic and other items, as they were to put each other back on their respective list of trusted trade partners, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.

A fresh consultation session under the 10th Export Control Policy Dialogue will be held in Tokyo on April 24 and 25, which came after their three-day talks held in Seoul from Tuesday and two rounds of virtual meetings last week, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(LEAD) PPP leadership criticizes China for 'very rude' manner over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan

SEOUL -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu criticized China on Friday for acting in a "very rude" manner after Beijing's foreign ministry branded President Yoon Suk Yeol's comments on Taiwan as verbal meddling.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the previous day that Beijing would "not allow others to meddle by word," in reference to Yoon's media interview this week where he expressed opposition to any change in the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force.



S. Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3 pct in 2022

SEOUL -- South Korean carmakers' global market share inched down in 2022 from a year earlier due largely to weaker sales in China and Russia, industry data showed Friday.

Local automakers accounted for 7.3 percent of vehicle sales in the world's eight major markets last year, down from 7.7 percent in 2021, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).

