U.S. echoes Yoon's remarks on need to preserve peace in Taiwan Strait

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. state department spokesperson on Friday echoed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent remarks against China changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, also said the United States will continue to work with its allies, including South Korea, to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in dialogue with Taiwan," the spokesperson told a daily press briefing.



view larger image Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the Department of State, is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on April 21, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

"The U.S. will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross strait issues, consistent with the wishes and interests of the people of Taiwan. And of course, we will go about this in coordination with our important allies and partners, of which, of course, the Republic of Korea is one of them," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

The South Korean president, in a recent interview with Reuters, said South Korea opposes any attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force.

Beijing reacted angrily with what Seoul has called "rude" comments about Yoon and his remarks.

The state department spokesperson reiterated that the U.S. will work with its allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific to "advance what we believe is our shared prosperity and security values, including preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)