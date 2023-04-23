BTS Suga's 'D-Day' tops Japan's Oricon daily album chart

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop superband BTS, has topped Japan's Oricon Daily Album Ranking chart with his official solo debut album, "D-Day," BigHit Music said Sunday.

Since the album's release Friday, it has sold more than 110,000 copies in Japan and soared to No. 1 on the Oricon Daily Album Ranking, his agency said.

"D-Day," released under Suga's other stage name, Agust D, marks his first solo project in three years since "D-2" in 2020. The album is the final installment of the "Agust D" trilogy, which began with his mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2."

The new album consists of 10 songs, including "Haegeum," the prereleased song "People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)," "D-Day," "Huh?! (Feat. J-Hope)," "Amygdala," "SDL," "Interlude: Dawn" and "Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose)."

BigHit said "Haegeum" ranked No. 3 on the Oricon daily digital singles chart, and several other songs, including "Snooze," "Huh?!" and "Life Goes On," also landed in the top 20.

In South Korea, Suga's album sold over 1,070,000 copies in the first day of its release, posting the biggest first-day sales ever among K-pop solo albums, according to data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.



view larger image Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this photo provided by the band's agency, BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)