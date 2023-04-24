Seventeen's 'FML' becomes most-preordered K-pop album

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- "FML," boy group Seventeen's 10th EP, has surpassed 4.64 million copies in preorders, becoming the highest-preordered K-pop album of all time, the group's agency said Monday.
The EP, set to drop at 6 p.m., will be the band's first album since the release of "Sector 17," a repackaged version of its fourth full-length album, in July.
"FML" consists of six tracks, including "F*ck My Life," "Fire," "I Don't Understand But I Luv U" and "April Shower."
The album's name "FML" is short for the slang "F*ck My Life," which also is the title of the main track, according to Pledis Entertainment.
However, the album reinterprets the phrase from a healthy perspective and sublimates it into an active and positive attitude rather than being buried in endless negative thoughts in bad situations, the agency said.
